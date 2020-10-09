Kenneth Hickey
Matawan - Kenneth M. Hickey, 80, a lifelong Matawan resident, passed away on October 6, 2020, at Hackensack Meridian Health Bayshore Medical Center. Kenneth was born in Matawan NJ to Michael and Alice (Van Pelt) Hickey.
Kenneth honorably served in the US Coast Guard Reserves from 1959 to 1967.
He retired from Merck Pharmaceuticals as a black seal fireman. Formerly, he was employed by Hercules Inc.
He was an avid Mets and Knicks fan and enjoyed watching their games very much in his later years. He also enjoyed hunting, fishing, and gardening with a passion and was sad he was unable to do those things in his later years.
Kenneth was predeceased by his son Thomas Hickey in March 2011 and in November 2013 by his beloved wife Virginia M. "Ginny" Mauser Hickey.
He leaves behind his daughter, Cheryl Dyar, and husband Elmon of TX, daughter-in-law, Kathleen Hickey of Toms River, grandchildren; Anna Polozzo, Crystal Hickey-Hansen, Michelle Quirk-Alter, Shannon Quirk- Agard. step grandchildren Elmon III, Pauline, Jami, Nicholas and Jessica, 11 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be held on Monday, October 12th from 4 to 6pm at the Bedle Funeral Home, 212 Main St., Matawan, NJ. A funeral home service will commence at 11 am on Tuesday, October 13th, followed by burial at Old Tennent Cemetery in Manalapan Twp. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.bedlefuneralhomes.com
Due to COVID restrictions, we can only allow 50 people into the funeral home at a time. MASKS ARE MANDATORY!