|
|
Kenneth J. Allen Sr.
Manchester - Kenneth J Allen Sr 81, of Renaissance, Manchester died Tuesday, February 26, surrounded by his family at Community Medical Center, Toms River. Born and raised in Jersey City, he lived in both Scotch Plains and Gillette before moving to Manchester 17 years ago. After serving in the U.S. Air Force, he was employed for 36 years with Public Service Electric & Gas, Newark before retiring in 1996 as a Facility Services Manager. He also enjoyed fishing and crabbing with his grandchildren, gardening and spending time with his friends and family. He was a member of the Renaissance's Men's club, ROMEO and the Passaic/Morris Club. Surviving is his loving wife of 55 years, Edna Allen; a son, Kenneth J. Jr and his partner, Jon E. Casey of Newbury, MA; a daughter and son-in-law, Cheryl and Richard Forziati of Ayer, MA; a brother, Raymond Allen of Georgia; and 2 cherished grandchildren, Alex and Tyler Forziati. Visitation is Saturday from 1-5 pm at Oliverie Funeral Home, 2925 Ridgeway Road, Manchester with a funeral service beginning at 4 pm. Cremation is private. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to either the St Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or to the , 2310 Route 34, Suite I -D, Manasquan, NJ 08736. For directions, or to send online condolences, please visit our website at www.oliveriefuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Mar. 1, 2019