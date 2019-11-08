Services
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 11, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 11, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Prayer Service
Monday, Nov. 11, 2019
8:00 PM
Kenneth J. Keller Obituary
Kenneth J. Keller

Brick - Kenneth J. Keller, 84, of Brick, passed away on Tuesday, November 5, 2019.

Born in Jersey City to the late William and Elizabeth (Golden) Keller, he moved to Glendola when he was 7 and later lived in Brielle, Manasquan, and for the past fifty-four years in Brick.

Ken was a commercial boat captain of the Norma K, Point Pleasant Beach. He was a graduate of Manasquan High School and was a United States Army veteran.

Surviving are his beloved wife of fifty-three years, Norma Kennell Keller; and daughter, Sharon E. Keller-Caas and her husband, Brad of Point Pleasant. Also surviving are two brothers, Edward Keller (Mary) and Jerome Keller (Georgann); two grandchildren, Maile Hawryluk and Nani Hawryluk; and his nieces, nephews, and friends.

Memorial visitation will be from 2 - 4 p.m. and 7 - 9 p.m., Monday, November 11 at the Pable Evertz Funeral Home of Point Pleasant, 901 Beaver Dam Road, where at 8 p.m. a prayer service will be held.

In lieu of flowers please consider a donation in his memory to the Reef Program, Division of Fish, Game, and Wildlife, PO Box 418, Port Republic, NJ 08241. For condolences and directions, please visit www.pableevertzfuneralhome.com
Published in Asbury Park Press from Nov. 8 to Nov. 9, 2019
