Kenneth J. O'Neil
Wall Township - Kenneth James O'Neil, of Wall Township, NJ, passed away on March 9, 2020. Kenneth was born in Paterson, NJ and graduated from St. Benedict's Prep High School in 1949. He received his Bachelor's Degree from Seton Hall University. He has resided in Wall Twp. since 1993, and prior to this had lived in Red Bank, Colts Neck and Livingston.
Ken retired from Prudential Insurance company after 33 years of dedicated service, finishing his career as Executive Vice President. In addition, Ken served as the Chairman of the NJ State Safety Council from 1981-1984, served on the Boards of NJ Life and Health Guaranty Association and the Red Bank Community YMCA. Ken also contributed to several charities.
However, family was the most important aspect of his life. Ken was married for 67 years to the love of his life, Helen Hardiman O'Neil, whom he met in Belmar. Through their life together, they raised five children.
Kenneth was a member of St Catharine's Parish in Spring Lake. During his retirement years, he was involved in the Literacy Volunteers of America where he taught adults to read. He enjoyed over 30 years wintering in Sanibel Island, Florida, and trips to Vermont, New England and Europe. Ken loved movies and mystery novels and walks on the Spring Lake Boardwalk. In addition, he was an athlete who excelled in basketball and golf. He was a NY Knicks, Yankees, and Giants fan. Kenneth also had an excellent singing voice and loved listening to Frank Sinatra.
Kenneth was predeceased by his parents, Helen and Michael O'Neil, his brother, Eugene O'Neil, and his sister, Eleanor Taff.
He is survived by his loving wife, Helen and their five children and spouses: Kevin and Paula O'Neil, Dallas, TX; Robyn and William Roche, Manalapan, NJ; Lisa and Richard Shanahan, Sacramento, CA; Melissa O'Neil, Toms River, NJ; and Kerry O'Neil-Phay, New York, NY, his sister Loretta Canales, VT and seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
Visitation Friday from 4:00pm to 7:00pm at the O'Brien Funeral Home, 2028 Hwy 35 at New Bedford Rd., Wall followed by a Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at 9:00am in St. Catharine's Church, 215 Essex Ave., Spring Lake. Please meet at the Church on Saturday morning, there will not be a procession from the funeral home prior to Mass. Burial will be in Greenwood Cemetery, Brielle.
In lieu of flowers, kindly make a donation in Ken's memory to St. Benedict's Preparatory School, Office of Advancement, 520 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. Newark, NJ 07102
Published in Asbury Park Press from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2020