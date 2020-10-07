1/1
Kenneth J. Reilly
Kenneth J. Reilly

Aberdeen - Kenneth J. Reilly of Aberdeen passed away on October 6, 2020 at Care One in Holmdel. He was born in Jersey City on May 23, 1934. Kenneth was a self-employed Systems Analyst for many years before retirement. He was a proud United States Army Veteran who bravely served our country during the Korean Conflict Era. Kenneth was a 3rd Degree Gold Member of the Knights of Columbus for 50 years.

Kenneth is predeceased by his parents, Josephine (Ferstler) and Benjamin Reilly, his brother, Donald Reilly and his grandson, John Kenneth Hroncich. He is survived by his devoted and beloved wife, Gloria (Palatini) Reilly, his caring and dear children, Peter Reilly and his wife, Nellie of Wesley Chapel, Florida, Maryann Hroncich and her husband, William of Hazlet and John Reilly of Aberdeen, his dear sister, Eileen Reilly, and his cherished grandchildren, Patrick Hroncich, James Reilly, Theresa Hroncich, and Joshua Reilly. Kenneth will be sadly missed, but never forgotten.

All visitation services will be private for family only at the Shore Point Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 3269 State Hwy/Rt 35 North, Hazlet. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at St. Benedict Roman Catholic Church, 165 Bethany Road, Holmdel on Friday morning, October 9, 2020 at 10:00 AM. Private interment will be held at Brigadier General William C. Doyle Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Wrightstown, New Jersey. For information, directions, or to send condolences to the family, please visit, www.shorepointfh.com.






Published in Asbury Park Press from Oct. 7 to Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Shore Point Funeral Home and Cremation Services
3269 State Route 35
Hazlet, NJ 07730
(732) 203-9200
