Kenneth J. " Kenny " Shinn Jr.
Spring Lake - On, June 5th 2019, Kenneth "Kenny" J. Shinn Jr., passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family at the age of 67.
A fourth-generation crane owner/operator, Kenny was born into the crane business and has spent the last 50 years in the industry full time. He started operating cranes in 1970 as a member of IUOE Local # 825. He worked for his family-owned business, United Crane and Shovel Service of Kenilworth, NJ. He served as a volunteer firefighter for the Laurelton Fire Department from 1975-1980. With a curious mind and keen business sense, he was a true entrepreneur and started many business ventures, including the Shinndig Café of Spring Lake Heights and the Hobbie Shop of Wall.
A National Commission for the Certification of Crane Operators (NCCCO) Commissioner, Kenny was involved with NCCCO since its inception; was a member of SC&RA's task force that ultimately gave rise to CCO certification, and was one of the first operators to become CCO-certified. Kenny served as Chair of NCCCO's Practical Exam Management Committee, Chair of the Signalperson Management Committee, and he was an NCCCO auditor. He was a member of numerous American Society of Mechanical Engineers (ASME) committees including Safety Standards, Tower Crane, Mobile and Locomotive Crane, and Self-Erecting Tower Crane. Because he was on the Board of Directors of the Crane Certifiers Association of America (CCAA), Kenny was instrumental as a liaison between CCAA and NCCCO in the joint development of the CCO Crane Inspector certification program. Since 1980, he has also been involved with crane and lift equipment rentals, sales, service, inspection, maintenance, training, certification, consulting, and segued into accident investigation as an expert witness within the industry.
Kenny found his way into holistic healthcare in the early 90's with a deep passion for alternative treatment and medicine. He attended and completed courses from the John Upledger Institute, specializing in cranio-sacral therapy, lymphatic drainage, somatic emotional release, reiki and Thai body work. He quickly pioneered his way to teaching many of these modalities throughout the state of NJ. Kenny loved all the bartering that the industry generously provided which created lasting friendships for many years.
He never saw what he did as "work," but rather "hobbies that provide income," but during his downtime he enjoyed welding, pro football, dining with his family, and listening and dancing to music. He thoroughly enjoyed connecting with his dear friends from St. Peter's Elementary in Point Pleasant and Saint Rose High School in Belmar where he was a member of the reunion committees.
He was parishioner with St. Catharine's and St. Margaret's Parish, and headed the Stevens Ministry and was a part of the Parish Council for many years. Kenny was also a member of the Friendly Sons of the Shillelagh Jersey Shore chapter, the Tourism Commission and the planning board for the Borough of Lake Como.
He is predeceased by his father Kenneth Shinn Sr., mother Elinor Buschell Shinn, and his stepson Bobby Beattie.
He is survived by his wife, Julie Murray Shinn of Spring Lake, his former wife of 30 years Tara Shinn of Wall, their three loving children Michael Shinn of Lake Como, Amanda Shinn of Hoboken, Thomas Shinn of Lake Como; his adored step-children Rose Beattie and John Beattie of Spring Lake; brother Timothy H. Shinn of Sea Girt, sister Maryellen Shinn of Tequesta, FL, sister Melanie Shinn and husband Robert Wood of Wall; as well as his loving nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be on Thursday from 4:00pm to 8:00pm at the O'Brien Funeral Home 2028 Hwy 35 at New Bedford Rd. Wall followed by a Mass of Christian Burial on Friday, June 14, 2019 at 10:30am at St. Catharine Church, 215 Essex Ave., Spring Lake. Burial will be in the Shinn plot in St. Catharine's Cemetery, Sea Girt.
