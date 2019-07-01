|
|
Kenneth J. Warren
Oceanport - Kenneth J. Warren, 63 of Oceanport, NJ passed away on Friday, June 28, 2019 at Monmouth Medical Center, Long Branch, NJ. He was born in Long Branch and resided there before moving to Oceanport in 1996.
Mr. Warren was a paid fire-fighter for the City of Long Branch and retired in 2011 after 31 years of service. He was also an Exempt and Life Member of the Oliver Byron Engine Co. #7 LBFD and an Honorary Member of the West End Engine Co. #3 LBFD, a member of the Elks Lodge #742 and the IAMA both of Long Branch.
Mr. Warren was pre-deceased by his parents, John and Joan (Earle) Warren. He is survived by his wife, Cecelia Cammarano Warren, a daughter; Mary Rose Hicks of West Long Branch, NJ, a brother; Kevin R. Warren of Long Branch, his grandchildren; Cameron & wife Kaity Stewart of Westmorland, NY and Elizabeth Hicks of West Long Branch, an uncle; Arnold Warren of Oceanport, NJ, a brother-in-law; Martin & wife Catherine Cammarano of Oceanport along with several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Memorial Gathering on Wednesday, July 3rd from 4 - 8 PM at the Fiore Funeral Home, 236 Monmouth Rd., Oakhurst, NJ and attend Fire Dept Services at 7 PM. In lieu of flowers donations would be preferred to a . All further services are private and at the convenience of the family.
For condolences, please visit www.fiorefuneralhomes.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on July 1, 2019