Kenneth James Shibla Ii
1987 - 2020
Kenneth James Shibla II

Lewes - Kenneth James Shibla II, passed away on September 1, 2020. He was born and raised in Brick, NJ and lived in Union, NJ prior to moving to Delaware six years ago.

Kenneth honorably served in the US Army, fighting in the War Against Terrorism; he was proud to serve his country and was a decorated veteran. After his service he volunteered his time to Habitat for Humanity, building homes for Vets in need and he pursued a successful HVAC career.

Kenny was a devoted son, brother, and friend. He had a passion for the sciences, nature, and gazing at the stars. He had touched so many lives, and his light will continue to shine on in all of us. He is in God's loving sweet embrace.

Surviving Kenny are his mother, Ellen, father, Kenneth, stepfather, Tony, his sisters Cindi, Lisa, and Lori; his nieces and nephews, Shane, Allanah, and Caden. His aunt's Karen, Chrissy, Tina, and Janet; Uncles John, and Billy. Cousins Jack, Kristle, Matt, Marina, Elyssia, Melanie, Michael, Sarah, Michelle, Tommy, Madelynn, Izabelle, and countless friends.

A memorial gathering for Kenny will be held on Saturday September 19, 2020 from 2 to 4 pm and 7 to 9 pm at Weatherhead Young Funeral Home, 885 Mantoloking Road Brick, NJ 08723. A funeral home funeral service will be offered at 8 pm.

The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Lifeline for Vets- National Veteran's Foundation @ www.nvf.org




Published in Asbury Park Press from Sep. 14 to Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
19
Memorial Gathering
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Weatherhead Young Funeral Home - Brick
SEP
19
Memorial Gathering
07:00 - 09:00 PM
Weatherhead Young Funeral Home - Brick
SEP
19
Funeral service
08:00 PM
Weatherhead Young Funeral Home - Brick
Funeral services provided by
Weatherhead Young Funeral Home - Brick
885 Mantoloking Road
Brick, NJ 08723
(732) 920-1811
Memories & Condolences
10 entries
September 15, 2020
We are beyond Saddened to hear of Kenny's passing. Our hearts are filled with love and prayers for all of you feeling his loss. ....your cousins Laura & Jess Katona
Laura Katona
Family
September 15, 2020
There are no words... I'm sorry is what everyone says. I pray that in time you all find peace. That you know you have each other and friends to lean on for support.
Wendy Jakubowski
Friend
September 15, 2020
R.I.P Kenny had great times together hope to see you again on the other side
Rob
Friend
September 14, 2020
I’m very sorry for your loss. Tragic
April Corvasce
Acquaintance
September 14, 2020
May you Rest In Peace. Our thoughts and prayers are with you and your family.
Nathan and Leslie Driver
September 14, 2020
Kenny was my best friend in the world. Memories I hold on to of me and him are so precious, and looking back I've learned in my experience you never share the same kind of bond you do with the friends you had when your younger and care free. He will be sorely missed. If there's one thing I can say about about Kenny is he was funny, and he kept us entertained. We have been on some wild adventures together. But Kenny was also Loyal, Loving and Kind. He Always had my back, and I always had his, and we knew that. It was an unspoken bond that was proving time and time again. I feel Blessed and honored to have had the privilege of having a friend like him. Kenny, I pray your at peace somewhere far better than here, and I hope you open the door for me whenever I make it to heaven one day. I'll always love you bro. You'll be missed.
Joshua D'Amico
Friend
September 14, 2020
I'm so sorry to hear this man you were one of my closest friends in my lifetime I'll never forget you until I see you again my brother ❤❤
Chris Carlucci
September 13, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief. I'm so very sorry for your loss. May Kenneth Rest in Peace
Christine Campbell/Adelhoch
September 9, 2020
✝ Wishing him peace ✝ My memories of Kenny will never fade. ❤ Forever in my heart ❤
Karen Porter
Family
September 9, 2020
Always in my heart, forever happy in heaven. My loving son
Ellen Shibla
Mother
