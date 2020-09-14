Kenneth James Shibla II
Lewes - Kenneth James Shibla II, passed away on September 1, 2020. He was born and raised in Brick, NJ and lived in Union, NJ prior to moving to Delaware six years ago.
Kenneth honorably served in the US Army, fighting in the War Against Terrorism; he was proud to serve his country and was a decorated veteran. After his service he volunteered his time to Habitat for Humanity, building homes for Vets in need and he pursued a successful HVAC career.
Kenny was a devoted son, brother, and friend. He had a passion for the sciences, nature, and gazing at the stars. He had touched so many lives, and his light will continue to shine on in all of us. He is in God's loving sweet embrace.
Surviving Kenny are his mother, Ellen, father, Kenneth, stepfather, Tony, his sisters Cindi, Lisa, and Lori; his nieces and nephews, Shane, Allanah, and Caden. His aunt's Karen, Chrissy, Tina, and Janet; Uncles John, and Billy. Cousins Jack, Kristle, Matt, Marina, Elyssia, Melanie, Michael, Sarah, Michelle, Tommy, Madelynn, Izabelle, and countless friends.
A memorial gathering for Kenny will be held on Saturday September 19, 2020 from 2 to 4 pm and 7 to 9 pm at Weatherhead Young Funeral Home, 885 Mantoloking Road Brick, NJ 08723. A funeral home funeral service will be offered at 8 pm.
The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Lifeline for Vets- National Veteran's Foundation @ www.nvf.org