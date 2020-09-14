Kenny was my best friend in the world. Memories I hold on to of me and him are so precious, and looking back I've learned in my experience you never share the same kind of bond you do with the friends you had when your younger and care free. He will be sorely missed. If there's one thing I can say about about Kenny is he was funny, and he kept us entertained. We have been on some wild adventures together. But Kenny was also Loyal, Loving and Kind. He Always had my back, and I always had his, and we knew that. It was an unspoken bond that was proving time and time again. I feel Blessed and honored to have had the privilege of having a friend like him. Kenny, I pray your at peace somewhere far better than here, and I hope you open the door for me whenever I make it to heaven one day. I'll always love you bro. You'll be missed.

Joshua D'Amico

Friend