Kenneth John Messink
Manalapan - Kenneth John Messink, age 56, of Manalapan, on July 6, 2019. He was born in Brooklyn, grew up in Marlboro, and a lifelong resident of North Monmouth County. Beloved husband of Maurine nee; Boyle. Devoted father of Jessica, Sarah, Ryan, Luke, & Nicholas. Cherished son of Maria (Lopez) and the late William Messink. Dear brother of Michael Messink and his wife Barbara.
The family will receive their friends on Thursday 4:00 - 8:00 pm at the Clayton & McGirr Funeral Home, 100 Elton Adelphia Road, Freehold, NJ 07728. All are asked to Assemble for the celebration of his funeral mass in Saint Rose Of Lima R.C Church, 16 McLean Street, Freehold, NJ at 11:00 AM. In Lieu of flowers donations may be made to Memorial Sloan Kettering, please specify on form: Lymphoma Foundation, https://giving.mskcc.org/ways-to-give For condolences, directions, or information call (732) 462-0101 or www.claytonfuneralhome.com
Published in Asbury Park Press on July 9, 2019