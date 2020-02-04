|
|
Kenneth Louis Mertens
Whiting - Kenneth Louis Mertens passed away peacefully at Crestwood Manor, Whiting, N.J on January 26. Born on December 4, 1930 in The Bronx, NY, he was the son of Louis and Amandine (Ghoos) Mertens. He was preceded in death by his wife, Roseanna (Lama) of 35 years. Ken spent his early years in his beloved Bronx, N.Y. playing baseball and football for his alma mater, Roosevelt High School. After his service in the United States Army's 200th Infantry, Ken continued to play baseball for the St. Louis Cardinals minor league team in Monessen City, PA. Ken enjoyed a long career in logistics management for International Paper and then at Ford Motor Company for 20 years until his retirement. Splitting his "retirement years" between Florida and New Jersey, Ken continued to work, managing The Sea Club, Hillsboro Mile, FL and then as a real estate broker at The Van Dyke Group, Manahawkin, NJ. He also enjoyed boating, golfing, dancing, driving the coast and many spirited political debates. Ken valued his family and friends and will be greatly missed by them. Surviving are his sister Ann and husband Walter; his two sons: Gary, Tom and his wife Nancy; his two daughters: Sue and husband Dave, Laura and husband Alan; grandchildren: Vanessa (Mike), Bill (Lisa), Matthew, Mark, Nick, Brian, Spencer and Hazel; and two great-granddaughters: Skylar and Saige; many cousins, sisters in-law, brothers in- law, nieces and nephews. Ken will always be remembered for his sparkling blue eyes and an infectious smile.
A memorial service will be held on Monday, April 6, 202 at 10:30 am at Sarasota National Cemetery in Sarasota, Florida.
Published in Beach Haven Times from Feb. 4 to Feb. 6, 2020