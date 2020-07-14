1/1
Kenneth M. Bier Jr.
1963 - 2020
Kenneth M. Bier, Jr.

Forked River - Kenneth M. Bier, Jr., 56, of Forked River, NJ, passed away on July 13, 2020, at home, surrounded by his loving family.

He was born in Weehawken, NJ on July 26, 1963, son of Maureen Bier and the late Kenneth Sr. He is survived by his wife, Adriane, his three children Kenneth III, Christopher, and Roni, their spouses Julie and Thomas, his grandchildren Evan, Louise, and another grandson on the way, and his sisters, Cheryl, Melissa, and Jaimee, their spouses and by 8 nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held from 2 PM to 6 PM on Friday, July 17th, at Layton's Home For Funerals, 250 Lacey Rd, Forked River, NJ. The family kindly requests that visitors bring their own face masks, which are required. For more information go to www laytons.net

We would like to continue to feed others, the way Ken has fed his friends and family; in lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of Kenneth M. Bier to the Lacey Food Bank at laceyfoodbank.org.




Published in Asbury Park Press from Jul. 14 to Jul. 15, 2020.
Layton's Home For Funerals
Funeral services provided by
Layton's Home For Funerals
250 West Lacey Road
Forked River, NJ 08731
(609) 971-6800
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
