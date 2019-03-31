|
Kenneth McGowan
Middletown - Middletown, N.J; Kenneth McGowan, age 56, loving husband and father to three daughters passed away suddenly on Thursday, March 28th. He was a graduate of MSGR. Farrell H.S. and completed his undergraduate degree at the College of Staten Island, while working full time. Ken received his blackbelt in Vadha Kempo, he was an Eagle Scout and later a Scout Master at Troop 21 in Staten Island. Ken was an avid Rangers, Giant & Yankee fan. Ken had a great love for the outdoors (fishing, boating, crabbing). He designed and created several large fish ponds on his business and personal property. Everyone who knew Ken recognized that he had a Zest for life and was always the life of the party. He especially enjoyed spending time with his favorite cousin, Audra. (FFC). On October 10, 1991 he married Lori Dietrich. They raised three daughters, Amanda, Melanie, and Mikaela.
He is predeceased by his parents Joseph and Gloria McGowan. Ken is also survived by his brothers, Tim, Steve and Doug as well as four sister-in laws, Louise, Bernadette, Pia (McGowan), and Deborah Territo, as well as his brother-in-law Robert Territo. He is also survived by his loving nieces and nephews, Lauren Garris, Christopher Territo, Robin, Kelly, Megan,Stefanie, Elizabeth, Joseph, Martti, Kaitlin, and Erin (McGowan) and a great nephew Jackson Garris.
He was the owner/operator of Country Estate Kennels and later expanded by opening a premier veterinary clinic.
Ken is being waked at the Thomas Memorial Home, 310 Broad St., Red Bank, NJ, on Monday, April 1st from 2-4 and 7-9. His funeral service will follow on Tuesday April 2nd, at 10 am at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Fair View Cemetery, Middletown, NJ. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations can be made to the Steven Siller Tunnel To Towers Foundation (https://tunnel2towers.org/.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Mar. 31, 2019