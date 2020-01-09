Services
Francioni Taylor & Lopez Funeral Home Inc
1200 10Th Ave
Neptune, NJ 07753
(732) 775-0028
Viewing
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
11:00 AM
Elizabethton - Kenneth Megill of Elizabethton, TN, formerly of Neptune, NJ, passed away on Monday, December 23, 2019 at Sycamore Shoals Hospital in Elizabethton, TN. He was 98 years old.

Born in Spring Lake, NJ, before penicillin was discovered; Kenneth suffered hearing loss due to a severe ear infection. He ultimately left school during his High School years because he had difficulty hearing his teachers.

Kenneth worked very hard at various jobs, including; driving a produce truck, working late hours at a restaurant on the Asbury Park boardwalk and he even sold peanuts on the street corner. Eventually, he found work at Ludwigs Deli in Red Bank, where he was employed for 40 years.

Due to his hearing loss, Kenneth always regretted not meeting the physical requirements necessary to enlist in the Military during WWII.

He had many stories and life lessons to share having grown up during the depression era and throughout his long life, he endured many hardships.

Kenneth lost his father, Ernest Megill in 1944, his mother, Marjorie Megill and brother, Herbert in 1986, his wife, Lillian Megill in 2006 and his grandson, Lucas in 2007.

Following the loss of his wife, Liilian, he relocated to Elizabethton, TN, to be closer to his daughter, Holly and her family. Kenneth found joy in tending to his garden, cooking for the family and making his famous chocolate cream pie.

He was a great man who loved to share what he had and would offer help to others in any way that he could. He had a great sense of humor and a fun loving spirit. He will be greatly missed.

Kenneth is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Holly and George Polhemus, his granddaughters; Kristen and Chlowe Polhemus, his great-granddaughter, Amelia Polhemus, all of TN, his niece, Cindy Megill and his nephew and his wife, Jeff and Diana Megill.

Friends and family are invited to attend a viewing on Saturday, January 11, 2020 from 10am-11am at Francioni, Taylor & Lopez Funeral Home in Neptune, NJ. Funeral Services will be held at the funeral home at 11am, followed by interment at Monmouth Memorial Park in Tinton Falls, NJ.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jan. 9 to Jan. 10, 2020
