|
|
Kenneth P. Perry
Manchester - Kenneth P. Perry, 68, of Manchester passed away on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at home. He was born and raised in Carteret and had lived in Fords in the 1970's. Kenneth moved to Howell in the 1980's and had lived between New Jersey and Florida for many years. He owned and operated his own business, The Window Man, in Howell. Kenneth was hardworking, energetic, and patriotic. He could make friends with anyone, anywhere. Everything Kenneth did was for his family, and anything they needed he was there right away. He loved his family unconditionally and will be missed by all who knew him.
Kenneth was predeceased by his parents, Alfred Perry, Sr. and Concetta Perry and sisters, Susan Morgano and Carol Knight. He is survived by his children, Lynn Perry and her husband, Kenneth Driscoll of Pine Beach, Angela Perry of Howell, and Al Perry and his girlfriend, Carmen of Sarasota, Florida; former spouse, Carol Perry McMullen; grandchildren, James, Griffin, Sophia, and Abby; and brother, Alfred A. Perry of Piscataway.
A visitation will be held at the Clayton & McGirr Funeral Home, 100 Elton-Adelphia Road (Route 524), Freehold Township on Saturday, July 20, 2019 from 12:00 to 3:30 PM with his funeral service to follow at 3:30 PM. Interment will be private. For those who desire, donations may be made in Kenneth's name to the Jackson Elks Lodge #2744, 1059 E Veterans Highway, Jackson, NJ 08527. For information, directions, or condolence messages to the family, visit www.claytonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press & Home News Tribune on July 16, 2019