Kenneth R. Dohn II



Toms River - Kenneth R. Dohn II, 55, of Toms River, died at his home on Saturday, November 28, 2020. Mr. Dohn was born in Prince Georges Maryland where his parents were stationed during military service. He has been a resident of Bayville since he was 6 years old and moved to Toms River 6 years ago. Ken was employed over 25 years with the Turnpike and Parkway Authority, in their road maintenance department. He had a deep wonder of the heavens and was an avid Si-Fi and Star Trek fan. Ken was predeceased by his parents Ken and Marge.



Surviving are his two brothers; George Dohn and his wife Sherry and Joe Dohn; his aunt Rose Dalessio; and his niece Alexis Dohn and nephew Shawn Dohn.



Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend the viewing at the Mastapeter Memorial Home, 270 Atlantic City Blvd., Bayville on Friday, Dec. 4th, from 11am to 12noon. A Prayer Service will conclude the viewing with burial to follow at Bayville Cemetery.









