D'Elia Funeral Home
Route 70 & Vermont Avenue
Lakewood, NJ 08701
(732) 363-1987
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
11:00 AM
Kenneth R. Grimm Sr. Obituary
Kenneth R Grimm, Sr.

Manchester Township - Kenneth R. Grimm, Sr. age 93, of Manchester Township, died Saturday, February 22, 2020 at the Pines at Whiting.

Born in Annville, PA, he lived in Holmdel, N.J. for many years before moving to Manchester Township.

Kenneth had served his country as a U.S. Navy veteran.

He had worked for 35 years as an electrical engineer for Bell Laboratories in Holmdel, N.J. and was honored to be a part of the distinguished technical staff before his retirement.

Kenneth is survived by his wife of 69 years, Velma Grimm, four sons; Kenneth Grimm, Jr., Joel Grimm, Scott Grimm, and Blake Grimm and two grandchildren; Valerie and Virginia Grimm

Relatives and friends may visit from 10:00 - 11:00 a.m. on Friday, February 28, 2020 at the D'Elia Funeral Home, 1300 Vermont Avenue, Lakewood, N.J. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. followed by entombment at Holmdel Cemetery Mausoleum, Holmdel, N.J.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Feb. 24 to Feb. 25, 2020
