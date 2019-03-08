|
Kenneth Rainka
Atlantic Highlands - Kenneth Rainka, 66, of Atlantic Highlands, NJ, died on March 6, 2019 at Riverview Medical Center in Red Bank. He was born in Newark but grew up and lived most of his life in the Middletown area. Kenneth was the Office Manager for Werner Dodge in Belford for 35 years. He loved to travel, especially out west, and was an avid fan of music.
Surviving are his wife of 24 years, Sharon (nee Rugg) Rainka; his daughter and son-in-law, Elizabeth and Brett Fagan; his grandchildren, Alyssa and Russell; and his 3 sisters and brother-in-laws: Sheila and John Seaquist, Patricia and Frank McGroary, and Becky and John Falco.
Kenneth was preceded in death by his parents, Edward and Patricia Rainka.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, March 9, 2019, from 2 to 6 pm at John F. Pfleger Funeral Home, 115 Tindall Road, Middletown. Funeral services are scheduled for Saturday at 5:30 pm during the visitation at the funeral home. Private cremation will follow. In lieu of flowers please consider a contribution in Kenneth's name to Memorial Sloan Kettering at www.mskcc.org. For more information, to send condolences or for directions, please visit www.pflegerfh.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Mar. 8, 2019