Kenneth Raub
Atlantic Highlands - Kenneth Raub , 74, of Atlantic Highlands on July 8, 2019. Ken was born in Elizabeth and moved with his family to Monmouth County in the 1950's. He served in the U.S. Army and was stationed at Fort Greeley in Alaska. He attended Brookdale Community College and went on to teach students there in the Transmission field of machinery and automobile industry. Ken operated his own heavy machinery Company called KR Services in Atlantic Highlands on West Street for many years. His love of cars was well known and he loved to tinker with all kinds of them especially Corvettes. He is survived by his cherished sister Edith Estock and an assortment of relatives. Ken was loved and admired by all those he served in the town of Atlantic Highlands.
A Memorial Service will take place at Posten-McGinley Funeral Home , 59 E Lincoln Ave, Atlantic Highlands, NJ, 07716 on Friday July 26th from 7 to 9pm.
Published in Asbury Park Press on July 25, 2019