Kenneth Ray Morris Jr.
1988 - 2020
{ "" }
Kenneth Ray Morris Jr.

Long Branch - Kenneth Ray Morris Jr., 31, of Long Branch, passed away on Tuesday, July 28, 2020. Born on October 30, 1988 in Long Branch he attended Long Branch public schools and was once employed there. Kenny was an amazingly talented singer whose talent was cultivated by his mentor Ronald Bennett. He was a featured performer on the Apollo Theatre, 106 & Park and Making the Band. Visitation will be Saturday August 1st from 10 am until the funeral service at 12 pm at Lawson Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 243 Broadway, Long Branch. Interment is private. Full obituary and condolences available online at www.LawsonFuneralService.com

Lawson Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Long Branch are in charge of arrangements.




Published in Asbury Park Press from Jul. 29 to Jul. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
1
Visitation
10:00 AM
Lawson Funeral Home & Cremation Services
AUG
1
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Lawson Funeral Home & Cremation Services
