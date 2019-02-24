|
|
Kenneth Stunkel
Neptune - 9/8/1931-2/7/2019 Kenneth Stunkel, Emeritus Professor of History at Monmouth University died on Feb. 7 in his Neptune, NJ home in the arms of his wife of close to a half century. He was 87.
Dr. Stunkel taught at Monmouth through his 80th year, ending a distinguished 47-year career there as Professor of History, Dean of Humanities and Social Sciences 1996-2001 and Dean of Art and Sciences, 1993-1996. He taught over 25 different courses and was instrumental in Monmouth College's promotion to University status.
He was the author of 10 academic books including Ideas and Art in Asian Civilizations, Understanding Lewis Mumford: A Guide for the Perplexed, 50 Key Works of History and Historiography and countless articles. Since retiring he coauthored a play Lives of Reason with friend and Monmouth colleague Robert Rechnitz. It was produced in 2016 at Two River Theater to sold out performances with a stellar cast. Last year Ken's second play How to Live: A Dialogue of the Dead was given a staged reading at Two River.
Ken had an early career as a modern dancer in his 20's, wrote speeches for generals at the Pentagon, and often gave his own interpretation of history as a guide for the National Park Service in Washington D.C. He served in Korea as Psychiatric Social Worker in a MASH unit and later as a choreographer touring Japan with USO soldier shows. Since discovering Beethoven at age 12, Ken was sustained by a deep love and almost encyclopedic knowledge of classical music.
He is survived by his wife Mary Carol, his sister Shelley, his daughters Sally and Mirah his son Reagan, grandson Elon and three adoring cats.
A Memorial Celebration of Ken's life will be held in Wilson Hall at Monmouth University on Monday April 8th between 3-5 pm.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Monmouth University or Two River Theater in Red Bank, NJ
Published in Asbury Park Press on Feb. 24, 2019