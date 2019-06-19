|
Kenneth W. Brindley
Brick - Kenneth W. Brindley, 75, of Brick, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, June 16, 2019.
Kenneth was born in Neptune to the late Leroy and Edna (Slocum) Brindley. He was raised in Wall, graduating from Wall High School in 1963. He lived in Wall for many years, as well as in Howell, before moving to Brick 25 years ago. He served as a firefighter with the West Belmar Fire Co. from 1971-1983 and worked as a truck driver for Cooper Electric for 25 years, before retiring in 2015. Ken was an avid musician, who enjoyed playing both the drums and bass guitar. He was in the band, "The Believers," and played for residents at the Preferred Health Care Nursing Home in Allenwood every month for over ten years.
Kenneth is survived by his beloved wife of 31 years, Mary Ann (Reed) Brindley. He is also survived by his daughters, Laura (Brindley) and her husband Bill Waters, and Melissa Salazar. Also surviving are his stepchildren, John Franich, Lisa and her husband Evan Lee, and Karen and her husband Ayodele Bello. He was the grandfather of James and Amy Chewning, Alexandra, Brandon and Jelcey Salazar, and Miranda and Matthew Lee. Ken was predeceased by his brothers, Bob and Melvin Brindley.
Visitation will take place at Cross Point Church, 462 Squankum Yellowbrook Road, Farmingdale, NJ on Saturday, June 22, 2019, from 9-10 A.M. The service will be held at 10 A.M., followed by burial at Glendola Cemetery, Wall. In lieu of flowers, donations in Ken's memory may be made to Cross Point Church. Condolences may be sent via www.obrienfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on June 19, 2019