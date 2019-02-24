Services
Jersey Shore Cremation Service
36 Broad Street
Manasquan, NJ 08736
(732) 483-4422
Kenneth Cooke
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Redeemer Fellowship Church
1644 North Bay,Ave
Toms River, NJ
Kenneth W. Cooke


Brick Twp. - Kenneth W. "Ken" Cooke, 74, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, February 20, 2019, at Ocean Medical Center in Brick. Ken was born in the Bronx, NY on October 8, 1944. He later moved to West Long Branch. On January 20, 1973, he married his beloved wife, Debra. They were happily married for 46 years. Ken is survived by his wife Debra A. Cooke, his father-in-law Bill Shorten, his sister-in-law & brother-in-law Pam and Guy Sheets, his niece Laura Sheets, and countless friends. Ken is predeceased by his parents, Grace and William Cooke. Ken was employed at AT&T as a HVAC mechanic for 33 years before retiring in 1999. For the last ten years, Ken drove a school bus for Hartnett Transit Services. Ken's first love was music, and he played the drums for over 50 years. He played in many local bands around the Jersey Shore area. His present "gig" was playing for the worship team at Redeemer Fellowship Church in Toms River, which brought him great joy. Ken and Debra were enthusiastic boaters for 20 years. He also owned a 2003 Mustang Cobra which he enjoyed taking to car shows every spring/summer for the last ten years, where he won many trophies. Ken loved dogs, especially the five golden retrievers he and Debra owned over the years. Ken came to the Lord in 1978, and remained in the faith until his last breath.

A celebration of Ken's life will be held on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Redeemer Fellowship Church located at 1644 North Bay,Ave. Toms River, 08753, followed by a luncheon. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Ken's memory to .
Published in Asbury Park Press on Feb. 24, 2019
