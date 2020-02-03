|
Kenneth W. Faistl, MD
Mantoloking - Kenneth W. Faistl, MD, 70, of Mantoloking and formerly Colts Neck, passed away on Sunday, February 2, 2020 at Ocean Medical Center, Brick. He was born in Hoboken and raised in Weehawken. Kenneth had lived in Barnegat, Marlboro, Colts Neck for 40 years, and most recently, Mantoloking. He was a practicing Family Physician in Monmouth County for over 40 years. Kenneth founded the Rutgers Family Medicine Residency Program at CentraState Medical Center in Freehold and served as the Program Director for 10 years. He also served as the Program Director at Mountainside Family Practice Residency Program in Verona, New Jersey. Kenneth had a true passion for teaching, and proudly received the Family Medicine Teacher of the Year Award in 2016. He most recently worked in private practice with the Hackensack Meridian Medical Group in Jackson.
Kenneth was a proud graduate of Seton Hall University and the College of Medicine and Dentistry of New Jersey, now Rutgers Medical School. Board certified in Family Medicine, and Addiction Medicine, he also had a CAQ in Geriatrics. He was a member of the NJ Academy of Family Physicians, having served over 20 years in various leadership roles, including President and Chairman of the Board. In 2010, Kenneth was selected as the NJ Family Physician of the Year.
Dr. Faistl served as the Medical Director for New Hope Foundation, a not for profit drug and alcohol treatment center, with inpatient facilities in Marlboro and an outpatient treatment office in Freehold. He also served as Medical Director for Turning Point, a drug and alcohol treatment facility in Paterson and Interim Medical Director for Integrity House in Newark. Kenneth was the Co-Medical Director for the Physician Assistant graduate program at Monmouth University, in West Long Branch.
A strong advocate for patients and the role a Family Physician plays in the healthcare environment, his interests were in patient centered care, informatics, and quality assurance. The teaching of young physicians, advanced practice nurses, and physician assistants was his passion.
Dr. Faistl served on numerous advisory boards including the CentraState Healthcare Foundation, where he served as chair, The VNA Health Group, Chair of the Colts Neck Board of Health, and the Board of Directors for NJ Community Bank in Freehold.
He loved to spend time down the shore, whether it be golfing or relaxing on the beach. Before transitioning to the game of golf later in life, Kenneth enjoyed playing in many softball leagues, especially on the Chris Team. Above all, Kenneth found the greatest joy in being a family doctor for all who needed his services. Kenneth was a family doctor in the truest sense of the word. He was always willing to take a call, always willing to make a house call, and was always there for any patient as though they were his own family.
Kenneth was predeceased by his parents, William and Claire Faistl; his brother-in-law, George McInerney; and uncle, Robert Scarrone. He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Kathleen Faistl of Mantoloking; daughter, Christine Quisenberry and her husband, Eric of Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania; and sons; Jeffrey Faistl of Mantoloking and Timothy Faistl of New Egypt; grandchildren, Maeve, Thomas, Margaret, and Liam; siblings, Don Faistl and his wife, Susan of Middletown and Kathleen Dallavalle and her husband, Til of Marlboro; sister-in-law; Margaret McInerney of Bridgewater; aunt, Patricia Scarrone of Monmouth Beach; nieces and nephews, Robyn Webb and her husband, Bill, Meredith Faistl, Stephanie Stabile and her husband, Bill, Til Dallavalle and his wife, Melanie, Kelly Fernandez and her husband, Adam, Colleen Petrick and her husband, Will, Sean McInerney and his wife, Marsha, and Brian McInerney and his wife, Rachel; and all of the cousins and friends he thought of as part of his family.
A visitation will be held at the Clayton & McGirr Funeral Home, 100 Elton-Adelphia Road (Route 524), Freehold Township on Thursday, February 6, 2020 from 3:00 to 7:00 PM. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his 10:00 AM Funeral Mass on Friday, February 7, 2020 at the Co-Cathedral of St. Robert Bellarmine, 61 Georgia Road, Freehold Township. Interment will follow in St. Gabriel's Cemetery and Chapel Mausoleum, Marlboro. The family sincerely requests that you honor Ken's life of service and dedication to his family, profession, patients, and faith by kindly making donations to the CentraState Healthcare Foundation, 225 Willow Brook Road #5, Freehold Township, NJ 07728 or New Hope Foundation, 2 Monmouth Ave #2, Freehold, NJ 07728. For information, directions, or condolence messages to the family, visit www.claytonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Feb. 3 to Feb. 4, 2020