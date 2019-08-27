|
Kenneth W. Harmer
Toms River - Kenneth W. Harmer, age 61, of Toms River, NJ passed away peacefully on August 20, 2019, just nineteen days after the 31st anniversary of his heart transplant on August 1, 1988. Kenneth is preceded in death by his parents, Walter and Lillian Harmer (nee Booth). In addition to his parents, he is also predeceased by his brother Walter III, his brother Robert Harmer Sr and Robert's grandson, Robert Harmer III. Also there to greet Kenneth will be his brother in law Richard Gregg, his nephew and Godson Kevin Gregg, and his nephew David Harmer.
Kenneth is survived by his daughter, Victoria (Tori) Harmer, his son Kenneth (Mike) Harmer, two grandchildren, Kannon and Kylie Harmer, and his grandchildren's mother, Alexa. In addition he is survived by his brother Daniel Harmer and wife Jean, brother Thomas Harmer and his wife Robin, brother Donald Harmer and his wife Elle, his sister Pauline Gregg, his sister Mae Howard and her husband Russell, and his sister in law Joy Harmer.
A memorial service is planned for Kenneth at Anderson and Campbell Funeral Home, 703 Main St., Toms River on Thursday, August 29th between the hours of 5 and 8 p.m.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Aug. 27, 2019