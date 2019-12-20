Services
Kenneth Schneider
Kenneth W. Schneider


1949 - 2019
Kenneth W. Schneider Obituary
Kenneth W. Schneider

Brick - Kenneth W. Schneider, age 70 of Brick passed away on December 17, 2019 at his home surrounded by his family. Kenneth served in the United States Army in Korea and Vietnam. He worked as a Senior Corrections Officer at ADTC for the State of NJ. Upon retiring, he worked as security at Ocean Township High School. Kenneth was a member of the Vietnam Veterans of America, Chapter 200, Matawan and Keyport First Aid Squad and was an avid supporter and contributor for the ASPCA. During his career, he was accommodated several times for Valor. Surviving are his wife of 49 years Joanne Schneider, brother, George Schneider and the Marotta family. Cremation is private and under the direction of Weatherhead Young Funeral Home, 885 Mantoloking Rd., Brick. Inurnment will take place at the Brigadier General William C. Doyle Veterans Memorial Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to the ASPCA. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.weatherheadyoung.com
Published in Asbury Park Press from Dec. 20 to Dec. 21, 2019
