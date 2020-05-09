Kenneth Walter Novack
New Brunswick - Kenneth Walter Novack, 67, New Brunswick, NJ, passed away on Saturday, May 2, 2020 after his battle with pancreatic cancer. Devoted partner, father, son, friend, music lover, beer connoisseur and stand-up philosopher, he peacefully left this earth with his soulmate and wife Sherrilynn ("Sherri") and devoted son, quietly asleep by his side. Born in Neptune, NJ, Ken was raised in Freehold by his parents, Amelia and the late Walter Novack. Despite the rowdiness of a home with five boys, his brothers Arthur, David, Thomas, and Daniel helped him to cultivate his calm spirit and forge a lifelong love of surfing and music that inspired his heart. Ken's ability to make someone feel loved and accepted was the greatest gift to those he shared time with.
Over 45 years ago, Ken began his journey with the love of his life, Sherri. From the start, they forged a connection that remained loving and devoted throughout their relationship. Their marriage was filled with love, laughter and service. Ken is survived by his wife, Sherri, his daughter, Andrea Kaczmarek and her wife Stephanie, son, Travis Novack and wife Jennifer, and son, Zachary Novack. He is also survived by his beloved grandchildren, Arie Wood and Emelia Novack, both of whom he was especially proud of. He also leaves behind his mother, Amelia and brothers Art, Dave, Tom and Dan. He is survived by his chosen family including childhood friends, restaurateurs, neighbors, bartenders, clergy, politicians, co-workers, musicians, brewmasters, bakers and strangers alike.
Ken was a staunch believer of meaningful participation over membership. He dedicated his time to the causes he believed in. He was a friend of the New Brunswick Elks Lodge 324 and even served as a chair of their 125th Anniversary Committee. He lent his skills to the many activities of the Town Clock Community Development Corporation. He volunteered time at the First Reformed Church of New Brunswick. He served as an unnamed leader in sharing his humanity and love. Most importantly, he dedicated his time to his family and those that he loved as family.
He may leave this earth, but his loving spirit will stay with all of those whose lives he touched. It is said that a man who teaches others how to love and the value of loving will withstand the test of time. His memories cast a light across the hearts of those who know him and echo beyond the comprehension of time.
A celebration of Ken's life will be held in the future. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in Ken's honor to Saint Peter's Foundation at www.staintpetershcs.com/donate. Arrangements are under the direction of the Quackenboss Funeral Home, New Brunswick.
Published in Asbury Park Press from May 9 to May 10, 2020.