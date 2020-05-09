Kenneth Walter Novack
Kenneth Walter Novack

New Brunswick - Kenneth Walter Novack, 67, New Brunswick, NJ, passed away on Saturday, May 2, 2020 after his battle with pancreatic cancer. Devoted partner, father, son, friend, music lover, beer connoisseur and stand-up philosopher, he peacefully left this earth with his soulmate and wife Sherrilynn ("Sherri") and devoted son, quietly asleep by his side. Born in Neptune, NJ, Ken was raised in Freehold by his parents, Amelia and the late Walter Novack. Despite the rowdiness of a home with five boys, his brothers Arthur, David, Thomas, and Daniel helped him to cultivate his calm spirit and forge a lifelong love of surfing and music that inspired his heart. Ken's ability to make someone feel loved and accepted was the greatest gift to those he shared time with.

Over 45 years ago, Ken began his journey with the love of his life, Sherri. From the start, they forged a connection that remained loving and devoted throughout their relationship. Their marriage was filled with love, laughter and service. Ken is survived by his wife, Sherri, his daughter, Andrea Kaczmarek and her wife Stephanie, son, Travis Novack and wife Jennifer, and son, Zachary Novack. He is also survived by his beloved grandchildren, Arie Wood and Emelia Novack, both of whom he was especially proud of. He also leaves behind his mother, Amelia and brothers Art, Dave, Tom and Dan. He is survived by his chosen family including childhood friends, restaurateurs, neighbors, bartenders, clergy, politicians, co-workers, musicians, brewmasters, bakers and strangers alike.

Ken was a staunch believer of meaningful participation over membership. He dedicated his time to the causes he believed in. He was a friend of the New Brunswick Elks Lodge 324 and even served as a chair of their 125th Anniversary Committee. He lent his skills to the many activities of the Town Clock Community Development Corporation. He volunteered time at the First Reformed Church of New Brunswick. He served as an unnamed leader in sharing his humanity and love. Most importantly, he dedicated his time to his family and those that he loved as family.

He may leave this earth, but his loving spirit will stay with all of those whose lives he touched. It is said that a man who teaches others how to love and the value of loving will withstand the test of time. His memories cast a light across the hearts of those who know him and echo beyond the comprehension of time.

A celebration of Ken's life will be held in the future. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in Ken's honor to Saint Peter's Foundation at www.staintpetershcs.com/donate. Arrangements are under the direction of the Quackenboss Funeral Home, New Brunswick.




Published in Asbury Park Press from May 9 to May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Celebration of Life
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

5 entries
May 10, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Ray Champion
Friend
May 10, 2020
My memories of Ken were from over 30+ years ago. We were members of the sam church and I was the newbie. I remember Ken standing out as someone who was kind, humble, gentle and basically just a good friend. He didn't push himself forward, which was a quality that stood out to me during those days when some were focused on vying for position. Looking back, he was the stronger one. Truly Christlike. Our prayers are with you Sherri and your whole family.
Gail Feaver
Friend
May 10, 2020
My brother Ken was a soft spoken yet passionate individual. I had the pleasure to help him refurbished his house and work with him at Burpee Materials Technologies. As a toddler and child I looked up to him, I could still remember him teaching me how to hit a baseball. Of course he taught me to bat left handed even though Im right handed. In our adult years I question him about quality related issues. Then back in November 2018 I was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer. Ken and Sherri really took care of me along with their son Zach. I will forever be grateful for their love and kindness to me. To show you how Ken thoughtful Ken was, we would often talk at work (Burpee Material Technology) about going to South Korea together to visit my wife but when the time came he let his son Zachary go in his place. Yes, Ill miss him for the remaining time God will give me on this earth and I hope to see Ken again in glory.
David Novack
Brother
May 10, 2020
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Amy Novack
May 10, 2020
Sherri, my condolences and prayers for Ken. Always enjoyed talking to him at the Elks. He will always be with you.
Michael Lakat
