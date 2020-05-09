My brother Ken was a soft spoken yet passionate individual. I had the pleasure to help him refurbished his house and work with him at Burpee Materials Technologies. As a toddler and child I looked up to him, I could still remember him teaching me how to hit a baseball. Of course he taught me to bat left handed even though Im right handed. In our adult years I question him about quality related issues. Then back in November 2018 I was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer. Ken and Sherri really took care of me along with their son Zach. I will forever be grateful for their love and kindness to me. To show you how Ken thoughtful Ken was, we would often talk at work (Burpee Material Technology) about going to South Korea together to visit my wife but when the time came he let his son Zachary go in his place. Yes, Ill miss him for the remaining time God will give me on this earth and I hope to see Ken again in glory.

David Novack

Brother