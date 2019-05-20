Services
Visitation
Wednesday, May 22, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Service
Wednesday, May 22, 2019
12:30 PM
Neptune - Kenneth Wombough, 87, of Neptune passed away on Friday, May 17, 2019. Kenny worked for CNA in Neptune, retiring in 1994. Kenny was predeceased by his son Glenn. He is survived by his beloved wife of 64 years, Gloria, his daughter, Crystal Lobb and her husband Warren, and his granddaughters, Brenda and Alison. He is also survived by his brother Robert and his wife Virginia, and many nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, May 22, from 11am-1pm, with a service beginning at 12:30pm at Ely Funeral Home, Neptune. Burial will follow at Monmouth Memorial Park. Condolences may also be offered online at www.ElyFuneralHome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on May 20, 2019
