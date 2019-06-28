Services
Crabiel Home for Funerals
170 North Main Street
Milltown, NJ 08850
(732) 828-1331
Calling hours
Sunday, Jun. 30, 2019
1:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Crabiel Home for Funerals
170 North Main Street
Milltown, NJ 08850
Kerry Ann McElhaney

Kerry Ann McElhaney Obituary
Kerry Ann McElhaney

Pine Beach - Kerry Ann McElhaney, 34, of Pine Beach, NJ died Wednesday, June 26th at the Jersey Shore University Medical Center, Neptune, NJ. Born in New Brunswick, she grew up in the area before moving to Pine Beach many years ago.

Kerry was a 2003 graduate of Spotswood High School, where she excelled at Basketball and Softball. She attended Western Connecticut State University, playing on their softball team and Rutgers University, New Brunswick.

Miss McElhaney had received her training as an EMT and worked for several shore communities.

A devoted aunt to her nephew, Connor, who she loved to cook and take camping; she is also survived by her parents John and Eileen (Gilhooly) McElhaney, of Pine Beach, her paternal grandmother, Patricia Piersanti, of Somerset, her brother and sisiter-in-law, John, Jr. and Lindsay McElhaney, of Spotswood, and her nephew, Connor.

Relatives and friends may call at The Crabiel Home for Funerals, 170 No, Main St. at Riva Ave., Milltown, NJ on Sunday, June 30th from 1-5 pm. Funeral services will be private. Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to the , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.

You may sign the online condolence guestbook at www.crabiel.com
Published in Asbury Park Press & Home News Tribune on June 28, 2019
