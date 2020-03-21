|
Kerry Davon Garner Jr., 42 of Ocean, affectionately known as E.G., departed this life on Thursday, March 12, 2020 and transitioned to his eternal home. Kerry was born to Delores Davis and Kerry Davon Garner Sr. in Newark, NJ but later relocated to Long Branch. Kerry loved music, was an avid movie buff, loved shopping and fishing. Visitation will be Monday March 23rd from 10am until the funeral service at 11am at Lawson Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 243 Broadway, Long Branch. Interment is private. Full obituary and condolences available online at www.LawsonFuneralService.com
Lawson Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Long Branch is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Mar. 21 to Mar. 22, 2020