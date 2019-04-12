|
|
Kerry K. Tibbetts
Keyport - Kerry K. Tibbetts, 56, of Keyport, passed away peacefully on April 9, 2019 surrounded by her loving family at Riverview Medical Center in Red Bank. Kerry was born on July 10, 1962 in Ramstein, Germany and has lived in Keyport her entire life. Before retirement, she worked for Amtrak as a Route Auditor for many years.
She was predeceased by her parents, Frederick and Elizabeth (Cahill) Tibbetts and her brother, Kent Steven Tibbetts. Kerry is survived by her loving siblings, Karen Deely and her husband Joseph, of Fairfield, CA, Frederick Tibbetts of Cape Coral, FL, David Tibbetts of Cape Coral, FL, Paul D. Tibbetts of Charleston, SC, and Kyle Tibbetts and his wife Carolyn, of Charlotte, NC, along with 8 cherished nieces and nephews. Kerry will be sadly missed, but never forgotten.
Family and friends are invited to visit on Saturday, April 13th from 11 AM to 1 PM at the Shore Point Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 3269 State Hwy/Rt 35 N, Hazlet. A prayer service will be offered at approx. 12:30 PM. In respect of Kerry's wishes, she will be privately cremated. For information, directions, or to send condolences to the family, please visit, www.shorepointfh.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Apr. 12, 2019