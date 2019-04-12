Services
Shore Point Funeral Home and Cremation Services
3269 State Route 35
Hazlet, NJ 07730
(732) 203-9200
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Shore Point Funeral Home and Cremation Services
3269 State Route 35
Hazlet, NJ 07730
View Map
Prayer Service
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
12:30 PM
Shore Point Funeral Home and Cremation Services
3269 State Route 35
Hazlet, NJ 07730
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kerry Tibbetts
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kerry K. Tibbetts


1962 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Kerry K. Tibbetts Obituary
Kerry K. Tibbetts

Keyport - Kerry K. Tibbetts, 56, of Keyport, passed away peacefully on April 9, 2019 surrounded by her loving family at Riverview Medical Center in Red Bank. Kerry was born on July 10, 1962 in Ramstein, Germany and has lived in Keyport her entire life. Before retirement, she worked for Amtrak as a Route Auditor for many years.

She was predeceased by her parents, Frederick and Elizabeth (Cahill) Tibbetts and her brother, Kent Steven Tibbetts. Kerry is survived by her loving siblings, Karen Deely and her husband Joseph, of Fairfield, CA, Frederick Tibbetts of Cape Coral, FL, David Tibbetts of Cape Coral, FL, Paul D. Tibbetts of Charleston, SC, and Kyle Tibbetts and his wife Carolyn, of Charlotte, NC, along with 8 cherished nieces and nephews. Kerry will be sadly missed, but never forgotten.

Family and friends are invited to visit on Saturday, April 13th from 11 AM to 1 PM at the Shore Point Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 3269 State Hwy/Rt 35 N, Hazlet. A prayer service will be offered at approx. 12:30 PM. In respect of Kerry's wishes, she will be privately cremated. For information, directions, or to send condolences to the family, please visit, www.shorepointfh.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Apr. 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now