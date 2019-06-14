|
Kerry Layton
Deal - Kerry Layton passed away June 7, 2019.
Kerry was an Ocean Life Guard in Deal and Long Branch for many years. He loved surfing since the 1960's and the music that went with it, and he was an avid mountaineer and rock climber, climbing from the Gunks, NY to Yosemite, CA and the Grand Teton, WY. As an artist, his unique photographs will be recognized for years to come.
He was predeceased by his father, Frank Layton. Surviving are his mother, Ginnie Layton, and his brother, Jeff Layton, and sister, Janine Layton Kimmel, his beloved life long soul mate, Pam DeLisa and his nephews, Ryan Kimmel, Zack Kimmel, Christopher Layton and his niece, Kylie Layton. As well as Great Niece, Josie Rose Kimmel and Great Nephew, Cove James Kimmel.
Because of his passion for music, for many years he has been a Stone Pony 'ambassador' in Asbury Park.
There will be a tribute celebrating his life at the Stone Pony on June 20th from 6-9 PM.
As an animal and nature lover, any donations to the ASPCA or Greenpeace are appreciated. For condolences please visit :
www.buckleyfuneralhome.net
Published in Asbury Park Press on June 14, 2019