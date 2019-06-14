Services
Buckley Funeral Home
509 2nd Ave
Asbury Park, NJ 07712
(732) 775-2455
For more information about
Kerry Layton
View Funeral Home Obituary
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Jun. 20, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Stone Pony
Resources
More Obituaries for Kerry Layton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kerry Layton

Obituary Condolences Gallery Flowers

Kerry Layton Obituary
Kerry Layton

Deal - Kerry Layton passed away June 7, 2019.

Kerry was an Ocean Life Guard in Deal and Long Branch for many years. He loved surfing since the 1960's and the music that went with it, and he was an avid mountaineer and rock climber, climbing from the Gunks, NY to Yosemite, CA and the Grand Teton, WY. As an artist, his unique photographs will be recognized for years to come.

He was predeceased by his father, Frank Layton. Surviving are his mother, Ginnie Layton, and his brother, Jeff Layton, and sister, Janine Layton Kimmel, his beloved life long soul mate, Pam DeLisa and his nephews, Ryan Kimmel, Zack Kimmel, Christopher Layton and his niece, Kylie Layton. As well as Great Niece, Josie Rose Kimmel and Great Nephew, Cove James Kimmel.

Because of his passion for music, for many years he has been a Stone Pony 'ambassador' in Asbury Park.

There will be a tribute celebrating his life at the Stone Pony on June 20th from 6-9 PM.

As an animal and nature lover, any donations to the ASPCA or Greenpeace are appreciated. For condolences please visit :

www.buckleyfuneralhome.net
Published in Asbury Park Press on June 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now