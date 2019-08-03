|
|
Kevin A. Delmonico
Manchester Twp - Kevin A. Delmonico age 42 of Manchester Twp, passed away suddenly on Wednesday July 31st. He played football and graduated from Curry College, Milton, MA in 2000. Kevin was a Past Grand Knight of St. Joseph Council #4969 and a member of the John D. McMahon #1926 4th Degree Assembly, Knights of Columbus. He was a huge sports fan, loved playing softball, beer, his friends, but nothing more than his wife and children. Kevin was born in Morristown, raised in Bernardsville before moving to Toms River in 2003. He was predeceased by his mother Vivianne. Surviving is his wife of 15 years Melissa, children Dylan and Olivia, father Glenn F., brother Glenn M., niece and nephew Kate and Ryan and their mother Susan, his extended family, Father in law and mother in law Tony and Bernadette Del Prete, brothers in law and sisters in law Matt and Jess, Dan and Sarah Beth, Maria and Kevin, nieces and nephews Tyler, Annie, Daniel, Caroline, Aiden, Nate, Owen, Sarah, Nicky, Gracian and many friends. Visiting will be held Sunday from 3-7 PM at the Quinn Hopping Funeral Home, 26 Mule Rd., Toms River. A Funeral Mass will be offered 10 AM Monday at St. Joseph R. C. Church, Toms River. Entombment will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery, Toms River. In lieu of flowers please consider a contribution in his memory to the Knights of Columbus #4969, Christmas food basket drive, 113 Tennyson Ave., Toms River, NJ 08753. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.quinn-hoppingfh.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Aug. 3, 2019