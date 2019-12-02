Services
Migliaccio Funeral Home
851 Kennedy Blvd
Bayonne, NJ 07002
(201) 436-5500
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
10:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Migliaccio Funeral Home
851 Kennedy Blvd
Bayonne, NJ 07002
View Map
Prayer Service
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
12:30 PM
Migliaccio Funeral Home
851 Kennedy Blvd
Bayonne, NJ 07002
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kevin Clark
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kevin Clark

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kevin Clark Obituary
Kevin Clark - of Toms River, formerly of Bayonne passed away peacefully with loved ones by his side on Sunday, December 1st 2019, he was 62. Born in Jersey City, Kevin worked as a machinist for PSE&G for many years and was an avid fisherman. He was the devoted husband to Karen (nee: Flett) Clark and the loving father to Kelli Clark. Kevin was pre-deceased by his father John and sister Kathleen Clark and surviving him are his mother Catherine "Kay" Clark, brothers John (Stephanie), Robert (Joanne) & Michael Clark, his Aunt Alice Bode and a host of other loving family members and dear friends. Visitation will be Thursday December 5th from 10AM - 1 PM at Migliaccio Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 851 Kennedy Blvd. (at 33rd St.) in Bayonne with a prayer service to be held at approximately 12:30PM. Interment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery in North Arlington, NJ.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kevin's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Migliaccio Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -