Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Leonardo - Kevin F. Dunn, II, 60, of Leonardo, NJ, passed away on September 8, 2019 at Riverview Medical Center in Red Bank. He was born in Red Bank and was a lifelong resident of Leonardo. Kevin was a self employed Landscaper and "Jack of all trades, Master of all". He loved the water and was an avid Fisherman.

Surviving are his loving wife of 31 years, Lori Dunn; father, Kevin Dunn; son, Kevin Dunn, III; daughters, Ashley Dunn, and Sara Teague; four sisters, Mary Dunn (Scott Driscoll), Tina Dunn, Robin Dunn, Anna Grillon; brother, Bobby (Mary) Dunn. Also surviving are many nieces and nephews.

Kevin was preceded in death by his mother, Roberta Dunn, and brother, Sean Dunn.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, September 12, 2019 from 6-9 pm at John F. Pfleger Funeral Home, 115 Tindall Road, Middletown. Burial will be private.

In lieu of flowers, contributions to help the family with funeral expenses would be greatly appreciated.

For more information, to send condolences or for directions, please visit www.pflegerfuneralhome.com
Published in Asbury Park Press on Sept. 10, 2019
