Services
G. Keenen O'Brien Funeral Home - Bayonne
984 Avenue C
Bayonne, NJ 07002
201-339-0220
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Mar. 10, 2019
2:00 PM
Taylor Pavilion
500 Ocean Avenue
Belmar, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kevin Redling
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kevin George Redling

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Kevin George Redling Obituary
Kevin George Redling

Greensboro, NC - Kevin George Redling, 68 of Greensboro, NC passed away February 12, 2019 after a courageous battle with cancer. His contagious smile will be dearly missed by his twin daughters, Kelsey Giffin wife of Joshua Giffin of Bethel, PA and Abbiegale Redling of Robesonia, PA. They are happy to know that he is eating an endless buffet of Maine lobster and watching every New York Yankees game in the team's history. He is reunited with many kisses and hugs by both his loving mother and father, Dorothy and Robert Redling.

Kevin grew up in Bayonne, New Jersey in a home filled with seven brothers and sisters and a complementary balance of chaos and love. He is survived by his siblings and their spouses Robert and Kathie, Brian and Jennie, Mary Ann and Mike Stachiw, Peter Redling and Phyllis Groce, Kathleen and Neil Mooney, Timothy and Elizabeth and Judy Redling and Conor Gaynor. His childhood was filled with magical memories, lifelong friendships and endless sports games. Kevin was at his happiest surrounded by the simple things in life. He taught us that sometimes all you need is a sports game to conquer the distances of life's complicated rivers. He lived most of his adulthood spending every sunny summer day with his twin daughters on the beaches of the Jersey Shore. A bathing suit and some tanning oil was all that Kevin needed to create the most meaningful memories of his children. Kevin called many places home, yet he barely missed a phone call and never missed an opportunity to say "I love you." Even hundreds of miles away, Kevin always heard every worry, every complaint and every fear you had to tell. He was a listener with the best ears, ears that will be missed the most by his children.

The last year proved to be the most challenging one for Kevin. He turned a tragic brush with death into an incredible recovery filled with life. He was the receiver of a miracle, the recipient of a second chance. So he took all of his strength and learned to walk again. But he didn't just walk, he built bridges of reconciliation and a stairway to redemption. He spent his last year carving his path to Heaven. So now this simple man will rest in peace because his life was truly extraordinary. A celebration of his life will be held on March 10, 2019 at the Taylor Pavilion, 500 Ocean Avenue, Belmar, NJ at 2 PM.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Mar. 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now