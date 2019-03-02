|
Kevin George Redling
Greensboro, NC - Kevin George Redling, 68 of Greensboro, NC passed away February 12, 2019 after a courageous battle with cancer. His contagious smile will be dearly missed by his twin daughters, Kelsey Giffin wife of Joshua Giffin of Bethel, PA and Abbiegale Redling of Robesonia, PA. They are happy to know that he is eating an endless buffet of Maine lobster and watching every New York Yankees game in the team's history. He is reunited with many kisses and hugs by both his loving mother and father, Dorothy and Robert Redling.
Kevin grew up in Bayonne, New Jersey in a home filled with seven brothers and sisters and a complementary balance of chaos and love. He is survived by his siblings and their spouses Robert and Kathie, Brian and Jennie, Mary Ann and Mike Stachiw, Peter Redling and Phyllis Groce, Kathleen and Neil Mooney, Timothy and Elizabeth and Judy Redling and Conor Gaynor. His childhood was filled with magical memories, lifelong friendships and endless sports games. Kevin was at his happiest surrounded by the simple things in life. He taught us that sometimes all you need is a sports game to conquer the distances of life's complicated rivers. He lived most of his adulthood spending every sunny summer day with his twin daughters on the beaches of the Jersey Shore. A bathing suit and some tanning oil was all that Kevin needed to create the most meaningful memories of his children. Kevin called many places home, yet he barely missed a phone call and never missed an opportunity to say "I love you." Even hundreds of miles away, Kevin always heard every worry, every complaint and every fear you had to tell. He was a listener with the best ears, ears that will be missed the most by his children.
The last year proved to be the most challenging one for Kevin. He turned a tragic brush with death into an incredible recovery filled with life. He was the receiver of a miracle, the recipient of a second chance. So he took all of his strength and learned to walk again. But he didn't just walk, he built bridges of reconciliation and a stairway to redemption. He spent his last year carving his path to Heaven. So now this simple man will rest in peace because his life was truly extraordinary. A celebration of his life will be held on March 10, 2019 at the Taylor Pavilion, 500 Ocean Avenue, Belmar, NJ at 2 PM.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Mar. 2, 2019