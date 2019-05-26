Resources
Edgewood, MD - Kevin James Kolb, age 41, passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday May 22, 2019 in Edgewood, MD. Kevin is originally from Shark River Hills, NJ.

Kevin is survived by his twin brother, Brian; his son, Jackson; his father, John; his mother, Linda Wombough Kolb; stepmom, Amy; nephews, Mark & Charlie; grandmother, Patricia and a very large family of aunts, uncles & cousins. Kevin was preceded in death by his beloved, Shannon Marie Einwich, mother of Jackson.

Kevin was born and raised in New Jersey and attended Neptune high school. He most recently worked at Chesapeake Spice Company here in Baltimore.

Growing up he had a love for soccer, little league, fishing and raising hell with his friends. He truly enjoyed life!

He loved being a dad and spending quality time shooting hoops or playing football in the yard. As a dad he was always stressing responsibly and the importance of being a good person.

Kevin was taken way to soon and will be missed by all. Rest in peace Man 9/7/77-5/22/19
Published in Asbury Park Press on May 26, 2019
