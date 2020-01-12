|
|
Kevin Joseph Conery
Rumson - Kevin Joseph Conery, a pillar of the community, consummate family man, and expert in preferred securities, passed suddenly and peacefully at home Thursday. He was 59 years old.
Kevin was born in Albany, New York and was greatly influenced by his religious upbringing shepherded by his parents, which stayed with him until his untimely death. He rarely missed Sunday mass, led bible study, and was chair of the finance committee for many years at Holy Cross Church in Rumson, New Jersey. He was an enthusiastic tenor in the church choir and his meaningful presence was a beautiful addition to the music sung by his fellow parishioners. He valued participating each week and he cherished being a member of the angelic choir.
Always an excellent student, Kevin was admitted to Boston College and after graduation received an MBA from the University of Albany. Beginning his career at Lehman Brothers, Kevin always claimed the best thing about working there was that he met the love of his life and wife, Maureen.
As a Preferred Analyst and Managing Director at Piper Jaffray, he provided exceptionally insightful and accurate analysis of the preferred and capital securities market and was often quoted in the Wall Street Journal, Barron's and other financial news sources.
Though his work was something he was very proud of, his commitment to his family surpassed all. His happiest times were spent with his wife and two sons, Joseph and Ryan, who he guided to be the respectful and loving young men they are today. He was always there for his children as a pack leader for the Cub Scouts, the most active cheerleader at all of their sports games, and mentored many young people in the community.
Kevin was a true Renaissance man; he spoke many languages, loved to travel and was interested in history, theology, and the arts. He was extremely well-read and could debate the fine points on many topics. He also took great pleasure in skiing, biking, and tennis with family and friends. He was a much admired member of Navesink Country Club and Monmouth Beach Bath & Tennis Club.
Most important to Kevin was making lifelong connections with others. Once you were his friend, he was loyal to you to the end. He always made time to say, "Hello," never forgot a birthday or special occasion and knew the importance of sharing special moments and photos with friends to ensure that the good times were always remembered. His compassion for others extended to those with special needs, demonstrated by his role as Board Member for Hops for Awareness.
Kevin had friends from many faiths and backgrounds and strived to live his life with integrity and respect for others. He believed if he obeyed God's will, he would have the power to succeed in life and work, and he did. This belief helped him through difficult times and provided him with a grounding that was envied by others. If he were alive today to witness his passing, he would understand and accept that he was taken from us to perform a higher calling.
Kevin is survived by his loving wife Maureen Ellen, his beloved sons Joseph Kevin and Ryan Patrick, his parents Eleanor and Mitchell and sibling Mitch, and extended family.
Visitation will be held at Thompson Memorial Home, 310 Broad Street, Red Bank, New Jersey on Wednesday, January 15th from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM and 7:00 PM to 9:00 PM. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Holy Cross Church in Rumson at 10:00 AM on Thursday, January 16th. Burial will follow mass at Mt. Olivet Cemetery of Middletown, NJ. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Hops For Awareness, PO Box 192, Rumson, New Jersey 07760 or online at hopsforawareness.org/donate.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jan. 12 to Jan. 13, 2020