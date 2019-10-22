|
|
Kevin Joseph Noone
Sydney, AU - August 15, 1964 -October 4, 2019
Kevin Joseph Noone, 55 of Sydney, New South Wales, Australia died October 4, 2019, at the Royal North Shore Hospital. He was raised and grew up in Linden, NJ. He attended Union Catholic High School and was an active participant with the Union Catholic High School Drama Club. He went to Seton Hall University and graduated in 1986 with honors. He had a natural talent for making everyone he met laugh. He will be greatly missed by too many loved ones to mention from the United States to Australia.
He leaves behind his loving partner of 20 years Gary Roberts from Sydney, Australia. He was predeceased by his loving mother Nancy Kelly Noone. He leaves behind his loving father Donald Francis Noone of Manahawkin, NJ, his sister Donna Noone Beriont and her husband Trenton Beriont, his nieces Carleigh Beriont and her husband Eric Schildge, Lauren Beriont and her wife Katherine Harris and Paige Beriont. He also leaves behind many adoring aunts, uncles and cousins as well as many friends.
November 2 at 11:00 am a mass of Christian burial is planned at St Mary's Church at 747 West Bay Ave. Barnegat, NJ. For directions to the church please visit https://stmarybarnegat.com/ or call 609-698-5531
Published in Asbury Park Press from Oct. 22 to Oct. 26, 2019