Kevin Korz
Holmdel - Kevin Korz, 60, of Holmdel passed away on Friday, April 24, 2020 at CareOne at Holmdel after his courageous battle with Alzheimer's disease. He was born on October 10, 1959 in Jersey City, raised in Ridgefield Park, and formerly resided in Freehold and West Long Branch, NJ for many years. He graduated in 1981 from Rutgers University and worked in the sales and finance industries for many years in both NJ and NY.
A lover of sports and outdoors, he enjoyed activities such as running, cycling, snowboarding, ice skating, crabbing and camping. He was a football and baseball star in his earlier years, and his love of ice hockey grew later. He was an avid New York Rangers fan, a player and a referee as well. His charismatic personality and beaming smile could light up a room. His passion for life was evident in all he did, especially when spending time with his beloved family, friends, and canine companions.
He is survived by his mother and father Maryann and Paul Korz of Toms River; his long-time fiancé, Debra Baptist of Bristow, Virginia; his two daughters and son-in-law, Kelly and Shaun Hobbs of Jackson and Karlie Korz and fiancé Adam Elsieidy of Point Pleasant; stepson Tony (Emma) Baptist of Boston, Massachusetts and step daughter Jamie (Stephen) Howes of Bristow, Virginia; five grandchildren, Lance Hobbs, Alex Hobbs, Gavin Hobbs, Ryder Hobbs and Grace Howes; brothers David (Joanne) Korz of Cupertino, California and Darren (Kerry) Korz of Collegeville, Pennsylvania, and many nieces and nephews.
He was cared for by his loving family for years, led by his tireless fiancé Debbie. A special thank you to his personal caregiver Ruth "Sissy" Grant who provided extra companionship and comfort.
A memorial gathering will be held at a later date. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Freeman Funeral Home, 47 East Main Street, Freehold, NJ 07728. To leave a condolence message visit our website, visit
www.freemanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2020