Kevin Kret


1990 - 2020
Kevin Kret Obituary
Kevin Kret

Middletown - Kevin Kret, 29 of Middletown died at Riverview Medical Center on Palm Sunday April 5th.

Kevin was born in New Brunswick at Saint Peter's Hospital and lived most of his life in Middletown NJ. He was a 2008 graduate of Christian Brothers Academy. Kevin attended Villanova University for his freshman year. A few weeks before starting his Sophomore year, he had a skateboarding accident and suffered a traumatic brain injury which left him minimally conscious. Kevin loved to snowboard, listen to music and "chillax" with family and friends. He was a parishioner and attended grammar school at St. Leo the Great RC, in Lincroft.

He was pre-deceased by his maternal grandparents Philomena and Ernest Vigliotta and his paternal grandfather, Anthony Kret.

Surviving Kevin is his mother and father, Joan and Michael Kret; his brother and sisters, Dylan Kret, Megan Kret and Jennifer Kret; and his paternal grandmother Emily Kret.

With respect to the current world health crisis, Kevin's family will hold a private service with entombment at St. Gabriel's Mausoleum, Marlboro. After the health crisis is over, the family will schedule a special celebration of Kevin's life.

To find out more about Kevin or to share a favorite memory, please visit Kevin's Journey of Hope website: www.kevinsjoh.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Apr. 9 to Apr. 10, 2020
