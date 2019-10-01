Services
Mastapeter Funeral Homes, Inc.
270 Atlantic City Boulevard (Route #9)
Bayville, NJ 08721
732-269-3100
Memorial Gathering
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Mastapeter Funeral Homes, Inc.
270 Atlantic City Boulevard (Route #9)
Bayville, NJ 08721
Kevin Lee Keslink Obituary
Bayville - Kevin Lee Keslink, 62, of Bayville, N.J., died on September 28, 2019. 'Super Kev," could do just about anything. He was an accomplished builder and mechanic who partnered with his father on various business endeavors, including Kenneth Keslink and Sons Construction, Kenneth L. Keslink Wind Energy Contractors, and K and K Guns and Ammo. For five years, he worked for G.E. Wind Energy, installing and servicing wind turbines all over the U.S.

Kevin lived honestly, earnestly, fully. He loved riding his motorcycle, told many riveting tales, and was unnaturally gifted with a set of dice. Those who counted Kevin as a friend knew him as a genuine and easygoing guy with top-notch sense of humor. Those who called him family always knew, beyond the shadow of a doubt, that they were loved.

Kevin was born in Newark, N.J. and resided in Bayville for 50 years. He graduated from Central Regional High School in 1976 and was an original Forked River Buzzard and a proud "Piney." He was predeceased in 2019 by his father, Kenneth L. Keslink. Surviving are his daughter Jana Lee Keslink and her boyfriend, Thomas Rickmers; mother Rosemarie L. Keslink; brother Kenneth J. Keslink and his wife, Karen; sister Kelley L. Butler and her husband, Dave; and his best girl, Tracey Tupper Scialli.

A memorial gathering will be held Wednesday, October 2, from 6-8 p.m. at Masterpeter Funeral Home, 270 Atlantic City Blvd. Bayville, NJ 08721.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Oct. 1, 2019
