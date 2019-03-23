Services
Bradley Smith & Smith Funeral Home
415 Morris Ave.
Springfield, NJ 07081
(973) 376-7777
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 24, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Bradley Smith & Smith Funeral Home
415 Morris Ave.
Springfield, NJ 07081
View Map
Funeral
Monday, Mar. 25, 2019
9:00 AM
Bradley Smith & Smith Funeral Home
415 Morris Ave.
Springfield, NJ 07081
View Map
Service
Monday, Mar. 25, 2019
10:00 AM
Gate of Heaven Cemetery Mausoleum
Springfield - Kevin M. King, of Springfield, passed away on March 21, 2019. Born in East Orange, Kevin lived in Bay Head and Irvington before moving to Springfield 35 years ago. Kevin enlisted in the Marine Corps. in 1967, and served as Lance Corporal in the Vietnam War. He was honorably discharged in 1970. He was a member of the VFW Post 2230 and Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 688, both in Kenilworth. Kevin worked for NJ Bell as a telephone installer, and later as a Supply Coordinator for Lucent. Kevin enjoyed life. He loved time spent with friends, enjoying Irish coffee, taking trips and making memories at the Jersey Shore and with his cousins.

Predeceased by his parents John P. and Alice (Maguire) King and his brother Jack; Kevin is survived by his loving wife of 45 years, Anne; and many cousins and friends.

There will be a visitation on Sunday, March 24, 2019 from 3-7pm at the Bradley, Smith & Smith Funeral Home , 415 Morris Ave., Springfield, New Jersey. Family and friends are invited to meet at the funeral home at 9am on Monday, for a procession to Gate of Heaven Cemetery Mausoleum for a service at 1oam. Contributions in memory of Kevin may be made to the VFW Post 2230, 33 S. 21st Street, Kenilworth, NJ 07033. For more info, or to send condolences, visit

www.bradleyfuneralhomes.com
Published in Asbury Park Press on Mar. 23, 2019
