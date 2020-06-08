Kevin M. McLean



Kevin M. McLean, 65, passed away June 3, 2020 at home with his wife by his side, after a short battle with cancer. Born in Jersey City, Kevin grew up in Roselle Park and Scotch Plains. He moved to Sea Bright where he owned the Sea Bright Gulf until 1989. While there Kevin was a member and Ex-Chief of the Sea Bright Fire Department as well as the Sea Bright First Aid. After leaving Sea Bright Kevin moved to Hazlet and became a Life Member of the North Centerville Fire Department until his death. Kevin was a 1974 graduate of Scotch Plains Fanwood HS.



He was employed by Straub Motors of Keyport as a service advisor. Kevin was an avid hunter always looking for that big "BUCK", he loved watching the NY Giants and NASCAR. Kevin enjoyed vacationing all different places with his wife Carol, camping, going to concerts, classic car shows and going to the city. Kevin would do anything for anyone, he would always say "I am just a phone call away".



He is predeceased by his father James McLean. Surviving is his best friend and wife Carol Moore-McLean, his stepdaughter Samantha and her husband Christopher Dowd of Reston, VA, whom he loved and adored. Four siblings Theresa (Mike) Mclean of Seattle, WA, James and his wife Annie McLean of Hackettstown, NJ, Michael (Patrice) McLean of Belford, NJ, Jean and her husband Chris Sullivan of Forked River, NJ. He also leaves a cousin who was like a brother to him Thomas Masiello of Whiting, NJ. His mother Jean McLean of Lanoka Harbor, NJ. Kevin also leaves behind his mother in law Marie Murphy of Tinton Falls a sister in law Lynn Alegre of Brick , NJ, 3 nieces, 6 nephews, 2 great nieces and 4 great nephews and many many friends.



A Memorial Service will be announced at a later date when all can be together.









