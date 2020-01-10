|
|
Kevin M. Melia
Toms River - Kevin N. Melia, 63 of Toms River, NJ passed away on Tuesday January 7, 2020. Born in Orange, NJ he was a longtime resident of Toms River. He was most recently working for Rich-Mark Contracting in Bayville, NJ for the past twenty years. He was predeceased by his beloved wife of 37 years Susan (Meeker), his parents E. Donald & Adrienne Melia, and Sister Donna Ewan. He is survived by his daughter Lauren Nightingale and husband Michael of Millstone, NJ, his daughter Erin Puglisi and husband Joseph of Toms River, NJ, a brother Edward, two sisters Nancy and Barbara as well as having four grandchildren Ashley, Ryan, Bradley and Brandon.
He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, listening to music, fishing and anything funny. He's mostly known for his sense of humor, loyalty and giant heart. He had an open door policy at his house where people would come to stay for a while or just visit for the day and talk on his well-known back deck. Not a day would pass without someone stopping by to see him. He was very loved and will be dearly missed by many friends and family.
Family and friends are invited to attend the viewing on Monday January 13, 2020 from 4 to 7pm at the Timothy E. Ryan Home for Funerals 145 St Catherine Blvd Toms River, NJ. The funeral Service will be on Tuesday at 10am at the Funeral Home with burial to follow at St Mary's Cemetery in Manahawkin, NJ. Condolences may be sent to www.ryanfuneralhome.com
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jan. 10 to Jan. 11, 2020