Kevin M. O'Grady Jr.
On January 31, 2020, Kevin M. O'Grady Jr., loving husband and devoted son and brother, passed into Eternal Rest at the age of 46 in Philadelphia, PA. He was born on November 28, 1973 in Red Bank, NJ to Kevin and Debra O'Grady. Kevin was a graduate of St. Jerome School in West Long Branch, NJ, Christian Brothers Academy in Lincroft, NJ, the University of Notre Dame and the Columbus School of Law at Catholic University with a Juris Doctorate. He clerked for Judge Robert O'Hagan and was self-employed. Kevin was co-owner of Gumdrops and Sprinkles in Wayne, PA. He also worked for Glaser Pilot Car Company in Hereford, PA. Kevin was an avid sports fan who loved his Yankees, Giants and Notre Dame Football.
Kevin was predeceased by his father, Kevin M. O'Grady Sr.; his grandparents, Ernest and Majorie Blakeley and Jeremiah and Rose O'Grady and his mother-in-law, Ann Mulcahy.
He is survived by his wife, Paula O'Grady (nee Mulcahy), his mother, Debra O'Grady (nee Blakeley) of West Long Branch, NJ, his father-in-law, Paul Mulcahy of Long Branch, NJ; his brother, Jeremiah (Maria) of South River, NJ and his sister, Julia of West Long Branch, NJ. He also is survived by many loving nieces and nephews, Joseph and Anya O'Grady, Kevin Joseph Potente, Theresa, Tara, Emily, Owen, Kiera and Brady Webster and Conor, Evan, Griffin, and Molly Mulcahy.
Relatives and friends are invited to visit from 3-7 pm Friday at the Fiore Funeral Home, 236 Monmouth Road in Oakhurst, Ocean Township, NJ. Funeral 8 am Saturday from the funeral home followed by a 9:30 am Funeral Mass at St. Jerome RC Church in West Long Branch, NJ. Burial will immediately follow at Holy Cross Cemetery in North Arlington, NJ.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Kevin's name may be made to St. Jerome School, 254 Wall Street, West Long Branch, NJ 07764. For condolences, please visit www.fiorefuneralhomes.com..
Published in Asbury Park Press from Feb. 3 to Feb. 4, 2020