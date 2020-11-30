1/1
Kevin Mullany
Kevin Mullany

Spring Lake Heights - Kevin Mullany, 63, of Spring Lake Heights, passed away peacefully on Monday, November 23, 2020. Kevin was born in Newark before moving to Sea Girt. He attended CBA High School and graduated from Albright College with a degree in Heating and Plumbing. He was a branch manager at Aaron and Co. in Brielle for the past 7 years until his death.

Kevin enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, watching the Giants and Yankees and watching Master Chef. He also enjoyed umpiring softball and was adored by everyone.

Kevin is predeceased by his parents, Barbara and Bert; his sister, Sharon; his sister-in-law, Meg; and his nephew, Bobby. He is survived by his loving wife, Kelly; his daughter, Barbara; his brother, Tom and his wife Mary Beth; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Services will be private. Neary Quinn Funeral Home, 39 South Street, Manasquan, NJ is in charge of the funeral arrangements. For more information or to post a tribute, please visit www.neary-quinnfuneralhome.com.




Published in Asbury Park Press from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Neary Quinn Funeral Home
39 South Street
Manasquan, NJ 08736
7322230003
