|
|
Kevin Murphy
- - Kevin Murphy, 69, passed peacefully on May 4, 2019 with his family by his side. He is survived by his brother, sister, three children, eight grandchildren, and countless other adoring family members and friends.
Kevin was a graduate of Red Bank Catholic High School where he met and married the love of his life, Miki. In their 38 years of marriage, though devastatingly marked by Miki's untimely passing in 2009, their loved ones will forever embrace the couples' enduring messages about loyalty, faith, courage, and laughter.
In addition to his everlasting devotion to family and friends, Kevin very proudly served in the United States Navy. He later became a highly-respected diesel mechanic; owning and operating Murphy's Diesel Service.
Kevin loved spending time on the Navesink River, a fish on the line, a crackling campfire in the mountains, and a much-needed Notre Dame win. These moments will forever cast a smile in his honor. Most importantly though, he will be eternally remembered as an incredibly proud family man with an enormous heart who steadfastly put the needs of others first. He will be dearly missed. Thompson Memorial Home, Red Bank, has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in Asbury Park Press on May 7, 2019