Kevin P. Gere
Point Pleasant - Kevin P. Gere, 63, left his body on October 2, 2019 at the Jersey Shore Medical Center in Neptune, NJ after a 14 month battle with pancreatic cancer. He was born in New Brunswick, NJ, raised in Piscataway, and spent formative time in NYC and New Brunswick before finding his home at the Jersey Shore. Kevin earned his BFA from NYU, and played the lead in many off Broadway and local productions such as The Elephant Man, Equus and The Killer. He was, foremost, an artist, an actor, a writer and a musician and for the entirety of his life that was his passion and the world his stage. His kind, loving and large personality could effortlessly and instantly fill up a room and the hearts of anyone he met, be it with a song or just a smile. He led many bands over the years, most recently the DoDads, and always had a deft way of touching on the both the profound and absurd parts of life in his songs. Kevin worked as a Chef for many years, before his love of the sun drove him out of the kitchen and into the job of irrigation technician for Aqua-Spray/EcoSystems in Old Bridge, NJ. He was a kindhearted father, grandfather, uncle, brother and friend and will be greatly missed by all.
Kevin is predeceased by his parents Edward and Margaret Gere. He is survived by his sons, Matthew Gere and Jeremy Turton, grandson, J.J. Turton, his dedicated ally and Designated Person, Susan Gere, siblings, Edward G. and his wife Evamarie and Michael, and nieces and nephews, Meghan, Patrick, Joshua, Aaron, Denise, Stephanie, Kristen, Nicholas, Katherine and Erin.
Memorial Gathering will be held on Monday, October 7, 2019 from 3-7 pm at the D'Elia Funeral 1300 Vermont Ave. Lakewood, NJ 08701. Cremation will be held privately.
In lieu of flowers please make donations in Kevin's memory to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network. For further information or to post a tribute please visit www.deliafuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Oct. 7, 2019