Kevin P. McCormick
Howell - Kevin P. McCormick, Howell, NJ, age 44, passed away suddenly and unexpectedly on May 11, 2020. Kevin was a life-long New Jersey resident; born in Neptune, grew-up in Wall, and resided in Howell. He earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration from Villanova University in 1998 and an MBA from Seton Hall University in 2004. He was currently employed as the Vice President of Underwriting and Portfolio Management at Santander Bank in New York City.
He enjoyed golfing, camping, fishing, traveling, grilling, driving and any activity involving his children. He idolized his two children. Emily and Jonathan were the greatest joys of his life. He could always be seen at their soccer, flag football, basketball, and T-ball games. No matter what his children wanted to do he was always available for a day of fun including bike riding, wrestling, cooking pancakes, going to the beach, and numerous other activities. Kevin loved his dogs Nestle and Tucker. His smile and quick wit endeared him to everyone he met.
He was predeceased by his mother, Patricia L. McCormick in 2007. He is survived by his wife of almost 13 years, Katie (Danaher) McCormick and his children, Emily and Jonathan, Howell, NJ; his father, Edward McCormick, Wall, NJ; his sister, Michele McCormick, Tinton Falls, NJ; aunt and uncle Dr. Patricia and Dr. William Lynch, Foster City, CA; his in-laws, Andrea and James Danaher, Blue Bell, PA; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Timothy and Michelle Danaher, Corona del Mar, CA; their children Ella and Jackson; his best friends, Christopher Hartz, Wall, NJ; Tom Megill, Wall, NJ; and John Ryan, Newtown, PA; and countless other friends from all stages of his life.
Due to current COVID restrictions, all services will be private and a celebration of life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are being handled by Reilly Bonner Funeral Home, Belmar, NJ. For further information or to send condolences to the family please visit reillybonnerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from May 21 to May 22, 2020.